Mahadev Betting App Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Extradited From Oman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has extradited Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Mahadev online betting syndicate, from Oman in coordination with other central agencies. A specially deputed CBI team escorted him back to India, where he will be produced before a special court in Raipur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a CBI press release issued on Sunday, Chandrakar is wanted in two cases registered by the agency, in which chargesheets have already been filed, as well as a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The accused was traced and detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. The CBI and ED subsequently submitted formal extradition requests to Oman, supported by evidence gathered during their investigations.

The extradition process was pursued in coordination with various Indian government agencies, Interpol's National Central Bureau and the competent authorities in Oman. Following approval, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and brought Chandrakar back to India.

Investigations have revealed that Mahadev Online Book was among the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, allegedly operating from outside India through a network of franchised panels and branches. The platform facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events, enrolling users and collecting stakes through its network across the country.

The CBI alleged that proceeds generated through illegal betting were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and transferred abroad using hawala channels. Investigators also found that a portion of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate operated without interference.

The agency has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, along with the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Chandrakar is among the key accused named in the chargesheets.

The CBI said Chandrakar would undergo a medical examination before being taken to Raipur after obtaining transit remand. He is scheduled to be produced before the CBI Special Judge in Raipur on Monday.