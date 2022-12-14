Maha to use G20 Council platform to spread information on state's tourist destinations across the world: Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangalprabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Tourism Minister | Source

The Maharashtra Government proposes to use the G20 Council platform to spread the information about the tourist destinations in the state across the world. The state tourism development minister Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday said the department is continuously implementing innovative activities to increase awareness of the state's beaches, various tourist destinations, agricultural tourism, rich culture of the state, historical heritage sites, as well as wildlife tourism.

‘’As a part of it, the concept of 'responsible tourism' is being implemented and its English brochure is being given to the G20 Council Development Working Group delegates. Information about Ajanta, Ellora, Elephanta Caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, cluster of Art Deco buildings in Mumbai, four natural sites and six world heritage sites as part of the Western Ghats is being given,’’ said Mr Lodha, who visited the small exhibition organised by the tourism department to showcase the state’s tourism. He noted that the government aims to spread the information to various countries.

‘’The department is striving to improve the tourism sector by adopting more sustainable and inclusive tourism,’’ said the minister.

Tourism Secretary Mr Saurabh Vijay said the department has taken many important decisions for the safety of passengers, adding that after the pandemic the government has issued regulations for all sectors of tourism. ‘’It is now safe to travel and stay in Maharashtra, this message is being given through the exhibition to international tourists,’’ he added.

Managing director of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Ms Shraddha Joshi, said the G-20 is a good platform to provide information about cultural places, historical heritage places, agri-tourism in the state at the global level. MTDC General Manager Chandrasekhar Jaiswal said the Tourism Department has prepared brochures showcasing Maharashtrian traditions and culture.