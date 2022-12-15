Maha-K'taka border row: Shah paves way for truce on border dispute | Sourced Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention has paved the way for a truce between Maharashtra and Karnataka, who have been warring over a border dispute.

The dispute will be resolved in a constitutional manner, Shah said after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday.

The meeting took place after the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row escalated last week after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaum and Pune.

“The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today. Both sides had a positive attitude and it was unanimously decided that border disputes cannot be resolved on roads and can be only done through constitutional methods,” Mr Shah said.

A committee of six ministers, three each from the two states, will hold detailed talks to resolve the issue. To ensure law and order is maintained, a committee will be formed under a senior IPS officer. No side will claim any part till the Supreme Court gives its decision.

“It has also come to our notice that fake twitter accounts named after senior leaders have played a very big role in flaring up the issue. FIRs will be registered against people behind this and they will be exposed,” he said.