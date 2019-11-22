India

Maha government formation updates: Sena CM for 5 years, says Sanjay Raut

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' is inching closer to government formation. Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday that Congress and NCP were in "complete unanimity" on all issues. Smaller allies of the NCP-Congress are scheduled to hold meetings with the leaders of the alliance on Friday. The meeting which will take place at 12 pm, while the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena is slated to meet at 4 pm

Sharad Pawar has outwitted the 'Chanakya of Indian politics': Nawab Malik

In a Tweet on Friday, NCP's Nawab Malik said that Sharad Pawar had finally "outwitted" the supposed "Chanakya" of Indian politics.

"The throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow down before it," he added.

Sena Chief Minister will be there in Maharashtra for full 5 years: Sanjay Raut

Raut, upon being asked if Sharad Pawar had his (Raut's) name for the post of Maharashtra CM told ANI, "This is incorrect. People of Maharashtra want Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister."

