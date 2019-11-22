Maha government formation updates: Sena CM for 5 years, says Sanjay Raut

Sharad Pawar has outwitted the 'Chanakya of Indian politics': Nawab Malik
In a Tweet on Friday, NCP's Nawab Malik said that Sharad Pawar had finally "outwitted" the supposed "Chanakya" of Indian politics.
"The throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow down before it," he added.
Sena Chief Minister will be there in Maharashtra for full 5 years: Sanjay Raut
Raut, upon being asked if Sharad Pawar had his (Raut's) name for the post of Maharashtra CM told ANI, "This is incorrect. People of Maharashtra want Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)