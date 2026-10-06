Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Strikes Assam’s Nagaon District In Early Hours | file pic (Representational Image)

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam’s Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.

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The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.

Further details on any damage or casualties were awaited.

Earlier on October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Una late on Sunday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

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The NCS reported that the tremors were felt at 23:48:35 Indian Standard Time (IST). The epicentre was located at Latitude 31.618 N and Longitude 76.301 E, at a shallow depth of 9 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.5, On: 04/10/2026 23:48:35 IST, Lat: 31.618 N, Long: 76.301 E, Depth: 9 Km, Location: Una, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a post on X.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

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