Magnificent celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary to be held in Chhattisgarh this year

On the occasion of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebration, magnificent celebration would be held across the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The series of special events for 150th Gandhi Jayanti celebration would commence from October 2, 2019 and go on till October 2, 2020. On October 2, 2019, special two-day session of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly would be held to commemorate the contribution of Gandhi’s to India's freedom movement and his teachings for social reformation.

Exhibition based on memories of Gandhi ji's Chhattisgarh tour, the movements led by him for independence of the country and his works for creating public awareness, will be held in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly premise.

On the day of Gandhi Jayanti, 'Padyatra' would be held at 8 am, under which one thousand children dressed as Gandhi Ji would take out procession from Jaistambh Chowk to Gandhi Maidan in Raipur.

Later, from October 4 to October 10, 'Padyatra' from Kandel, Dhamtari District to Raipur would be held. This procession would be held under the banner of "Gandhi Vichaar Yatra'.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and a large number of public representatives and citizens would participate in this 'Padyatra'. Gandhi had reached Raipur to participate in 'Nahar Satyagarh' of farmers, which was going on in Kandel at that time, but soon after farmers' demands were met.

This 'Padyatra' would be held in every block of the state from October 11 to October 17, under the banner of 'Gandhi Vichaar Yatra'. On the occasion of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, various events would be held in all the schools and colleges of the state round the year to make students aware of Gandhi's ideals and principles. This includes essay, painting and speech competitions.