Madras HC Issues Notice To CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna On Pleas Challenging Assembly Poll Victories

The Madras High Court has initiated proceedings on election petitions challenging the Assembly victories of CM C Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna | AI Generated Image

Chennai, July 7, 2026: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna on election petitions challenging their victories in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Justice V. Lakshminarayanan issued notices on petitions questioning Vijay's victories from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituencies.

The Court also issued notice on petitions challenging Arjuna's victory from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency. However, the notices will be served only after defects in the petitions are rectified.

Court Insists On Procedural Compliance

During the hearing, the Court granted the petitioners one week to cure defects, including issues relating to affidavits and Form 25, which is the prescribed affidavit format required when allegations of corrupt practices are made under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Court orally questioned why these procedural requirements had not been complied with and observed that the petitions should not be returned by the registry for such defects.

The Court also allowed private notice to be served in addition to the usual mode of service, noting that election petitions are required to be decided expeditiously under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Multiple Petitions Target Vijay

A total of four election petitions have been filed against Vijay. Three challenge his victory from Perambur, while one questions his election from Tiruchirappalli East.

The Perambur petitions have been filed by S. Dinesh, R.D. Shekar and T.N. Lakshmi Narasimhan. Shekar was the DMK candidate from the constituency. Vijay won the seat by 53,715 votes after securing 1,20,365 votes, while Shekar received 66,650 votes. The petitions filed by Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan have been listed subject to maintainability.

Campaign Conduct Under Scrutiny

Vijay's election from Tiruchirappalli East has been challenged by S. Inigo Irudayaraj. Vijay defeated Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes, securing 91,381 votes against Irudayaraj's 63,965 votes.

The petitions allege that Vijay and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries "systemically and consciously" involved minors in election campaigning. They refer to Vijay's speech on April 21, 2026, in which he allegedly asked children to persuade their parents, grandparents and other eligible family members to vote for TVK's "Whistle" symbol. According to the petitions, Vijay addressed children as his "little friends" and urged them to insist on voting for the party symbol in the same way they would ask for chocolates, Kinder Joy or clothes.

Petitioners Allege Poll Code Violations

The petitions claim this violated the Election Commission of India's February 5, 2024, direction prohibiting political parties from using children in election campaigns, rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters and pamphlets, or displaying party symbols.

They also allege that Vijay “emotionally targeted” and “blackmailed vulnerable children and impressionable minds” to influence their family members' voting decisions.

Both petitions further allege suppression of election expenditure.

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Arjuna Also Faces Challenge

Two election petitions have also been filed against Aadhav Arjuna over his victory from the Villivakkam Assembly constituency. One petition has been filed by R. Sivaraj, while the other has been filed by Karthik Mohan.

Arjuna won the Villivakkam seat by 17,302 votes after polling 66,445 votes, while DMK candidate Karthik Mohan secured 49,143 votes. The petitions challenging his election are also before the Madras High Court.

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