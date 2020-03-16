Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26 due to coronavirus

Bhopal: Amidst uproar in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the house was adjourned till March 26. Speaker N.P. Prajapati adjourned the house just after the governor finished his customary address.

Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected." Governor Lalji in his address asked the MLAs to uphold democratic ideals. He also told the government to hold a floor test on Monday itself.