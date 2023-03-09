Madhavrao Scindia birth anniversary: Remembering the royal scion who became a renowned politician

Madhavrao Scindia birth anniversary: Remembering the royal scion who rose to become popular politician | PTI

Madhavrao Scindia was born into the royal maratha family of Jivajirao Scindia, the last ruling Maharaja of Gwalior.

Born on 10 March 1945, he attended the Scindia School in Gwalior before continuing his education at Winchester College and New College, Oxford. Ranuji Scindia founded the dynasty in 1726 and ruled the erstwhile state of Gwalior, which was based in present-day Madhya Pradesh.

His aristocratic background, charismatic personality, eloquence and aptitude for rough and tumble of democratic politics contributed to his widespread appeal, and even after his untimely passing, he is still revered by his supporters and the general populace.

Scindia began his political career on a Jana Sangh ticket

Scindia, a staunch Congress leader, began his political career on a Jana Sangh ticket. After the Emergency in 1975, he resigned from the party.

His entry into Congress was strongly opposed by his family; however, after joining the party, he won the Guna constituency in the 1980 elections.

He served nine terms in the Lok Sabha. Throughout his career, he also held significant portfolios.

While serving as Rajiv Gandhi's Railway Minister between 1984 and 1986, Madhavrao was a huge success with the Shatabdi Express. He is also credited with introducing computers and modern technology to trains.

Civil aviation minister

Madhavrao was also P.V. Narasimha Rao's minister of civil aviation and tourism from 1991 to 1993. He had a difficult time as minister of aviation due to employee unrest at Indian Airlines. He resigned after a plane crashed.

In 1995, he was appointed to the Union cabinet as the minister of human resource development.

He was crucial in resolving party issues both inside and outside of Parliament.

Madhavrao was a dedicated cricketer who also served as president of India's Board of Control for Cricket from 1990 to 1993.