'Maalum Hai Na Kaun Kar Raha Hai?': Amit Shah On 'Four Marriages', Vows UCC In Bengal Ahead Of Polls | VIDEO

Addressing an election rally in Kulti ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and put an end to the practice of “four marriages” in a particular community.

In the video of the rally, Shah can be heard telling the crowd that a BJP government would ensure uniform laws governing marriage, divorce and inheritance, arguing that the same rules must apply to all citizens regardless of religion.

“One Law For All Citizens”

Pitching the UCC as a matter of equality, Shah questioned the existing system of religion-based personal laws.

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He asked the crowd whether it was fair that some individuals are allowed to marry multiple times while others are legally restricted to a single marriage, framing the issue as one of equal rights and legal uniformity.

“Once voted to power, BJP will ban four marriages… by enforcing UCC in Bengal,” he said, drawing loud reactions from the gathering.

Targeting Polygamy Debate

The reference to “four marriages” points to polygamy specifically polygyny which is currently permitted under Muslim personal law in India. The BJP has long argued that such provisions should be replaced by a common civil code applicable to all communities.

Shah also appeared to engage the audience directly, asking if they knew “who” he was referring to an apparent attempt to underline his party’s stance on what it calls unequal personal laws.

Part Of BJP’s Bengal Strategy

The UCC promise forms a key part of the BJP’s broader campaign strategy in West Bengal, where the party is targeting issues like governance, identity politics, and what it describes as “appeasement” by the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

By foregrounding UCC, the BJP is attempting to consolidate support around the idea of legal uniformity and gender justice, while also drawing a sharp political contrast with the state government.

Promise On Gorkha Issue

In a parallel outreach to hill voters, Shah also addressed a rally in Kurseong, where he promised a resolution to the long-pending Gorkha issue within six months if the BJP forms the government.

He said the party would work towards a “permanent political solution” in line with the aspirations of the Gorkha community, without explicitly mentioning statehood or Gorkhaland.

“Every Gorkha will have a smile on his face,” Shah said, seeking to strike an emotional chord with voters in the Darjeeling hills.

What Is UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of religion. It remains one of the BJP’s long-standing political promises and continues to be a subject of national debate.