'Maa Ch**aye Saaman': Viral Video Shows Lucknow Woman Grabbing Man's Collar & Abusing Him After Minor Accident; Police Intervenes

Lucknow: A video that rapidly went viral on social media shows a woman verbally abusing a man and attempting to drag him by his collar.

The incident reportedly took place near the Aliganj police station at Palika Bazaar in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that a minor collision between the woman's car and a scooter sparked the confrontation. The woman, visibly enraged, started hurling abuses at the scooter driver and insisted on going to the police station.

The video also captures the woman holding a stick and threatening the man. The scooter driver, acknowledging his mistake, agreed to accompany her to the police station.

Since the video went viral, there has been widespread condemnation of the woman's abusive language, with some calling for legal action against her. However, others have defended her, attributing her irritability to fasting during Navratri and the stress of the collision.

The Lucknow police have confirmed that both parties have reached a mutual settlement and have decided not to pursue any legal action against each other.

Warning: The video contains abusive language.

