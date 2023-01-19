Luxembourg PM told me he is a Modi-bhakt, claims Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with PM Modi in Mumbai on Thursday. | Eknath Shinde's Twitter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said Luxembourg prime minister had told him that he is a fan of PM Narendra Modi.

Shinde recalls meeting with Luxembourg PM in Davos

Shinde recalled his encounter with the European country leader in Davos recently, at a public event in Mumbai in Modi's presence on the stage.

Shinde, who returned from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos on Wednesday, was speaking at the event in which Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore.

Luxembourg PM told me he is Modi Bhakt: Shinde

"The PM of Luxembourg told me that he had clicked a photo with Modi and asked me to show it to him," Shinde said.

"He told me that he was a Modi bhakt. Modi ji is popular not only in India but across the globe," Shinde said.

"I met people from Germany and Saudi (Arabia) who asked me if I was with Modi ji. I told them that I am with him. At Davos there was a lot of positivity about India and Modi ji," he said.

Modi, who heard about his global popularity from Shinde, later referred to the Maharashtra CM's remarks in his speech, and attributed his fan following to "rising positivity" about India.

