Lucknow Tragedy: Two Brothers Succumb To Heart Attacks Within Four Days

In a heartbreaking incident, 45-year-old medicine businessman Monu Singh collapsed and died on Friday morning shortly after returning from his morning walk—just four days after losing his younger brother to a sudden heart attack.

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, Monu had gone for his routine walk at 5 AM but returned home two hours later complaining of restlessness and high blood sugar levels. After taking medication for diabetes and depression, his condition deteriorated rapidly. Though rushed to a private hospital first, doctors referred him to PGI, where he was declared dead on arrival. Medical experts suspect a cardiac arrest.

The tragedy comes days after Monu’s 25-year-old brother, Abhishek Singh (alias Pawan), a lawyer practicing at Sarojininagar Tehsil, suffered a fatal heart attack in court on June 9. Witnesses said Pawan collapsed while conversing with a colleague and died instantly.

Neighbours revealed the brothers shared an unbreakable bond. Monu, who ran a medical store named after Pawan, was devastated by his brother’s death and had slipped into depression. "He kept saying, ‘Pawan was perfectly healthy. Had we gotten a little more time, we could’ve saved him,’" a relative recounted.

The dual tragedies have left the family inconsolable. Monu’s wife fainted upon seeing his body, while elderly parents Lal Bahadur and Hiramani are in shock. Pawan, the family’s beloved youngest, was set to marry in February—a celebration now replaced by mourning.

The family performed the last rites in Kanpur on the banks of the Ganges. Locals in Banthra, where the brothers lived near Hanuman Temple, described the household as "completely broken." Monu, married for 20 years without children, had devoted himself to his brother’s future.