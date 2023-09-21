Lucknow Shocker: 23-Year-Old Female BBD Student Shot Dead During Party At Friend's Flat In Chinhat (WATCH)

Nishta Tripathi of BBD University in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow died due to a gunshot wound after firing took place at an apartment during a late-night party |

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old female B.Com (Honours) student identified as Nishta Tripathi of BBD University in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, died due to a gunshot wound during a late night party in Dayal residency in Lucknow's Chinhat area in the wee hours (around 3.30 am) of Thursday, September 21.

According to police, the girl had visited Dayal Residency in Lucknow's Chinhat locality as her friend Aaditya Pathak had called her.

According to police, a late night party took place at the apartment where the crime took place.

Police said that it had also recovered alcohol bottles from the flat. The police is trying to ascertain if it was a case of accidental firing or if the firing was done as part of a conspiracy.

Reports also claimed that several other students were part of the late-night party. After Nishta Tripathi was shot, she was rushed to Lohia hospital. However, she could not be saved and was declared dead by the hospital. Police said that the main accused in the case, Aaditya Pathak, has been taken into custody and that a case under section 302 has been filed in the matter. The polie said it is also questioning the other people who were present in the party.

"We got information from Lohia hospital at around 3:30 am about a girl named Nishta Tripathi who died due to a gunshot wound. During our investigation we came to know the a girl was found with bullet injuries in Chinhat police station area. Her family has been informed. The prime accused Aditya Pathak has been arrested and action will take place against whoever else is responsible for this. Investigation is underway and others who were present in the party are also being questioned," said ADCP East, Lucknow, Syed Ali Abbas.

