Lucknow PAC Inspector Murder: Wife & Brother-In-Law Arrested After Police Scan 400 CCTV Cameras

Murdered police inspector Satish Singh | X

Lucknow: Six days after a police inspector posted in PAC was murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the police have arrested his wife and brother-in-law in the case, officials said on Sunday. According to the police official, the accused and the wife of deceased Bhawana Singh and her brother Devendra Kumar Verma murdered police inspector Satish Singh on Sunday night.

During the course of the investigation into the case, Inspector Satish Singh's illicit relations with many other women came to light, the police official said.

"Due to this, Bhavna Singh and Inspector Satish Singh used to have arguments continuously. Devendra had planned to murder the inspector after finding his sister upset. Devendra along with his sister carried out the murder," DCP South Vineet Jaiswal said.

He further said that the accused bought a bicycle and carried out the incident wearing a hoodie and t-shirt to mislead the police.

"He fled and also threw the bicycle and clothes on the way," Jaiswal said.

As per the DCP South, five police teams were deployed to uncover the murder mystery.

"The accused was tracked after 400 CCTV cameras were scanned within a 10-kilometer radius," he added.

The incident happened when Inspector Satish Singh, posted in PAC, was returning home with his family from a relative's house on November 12 late at night. Satish Singh was posted to PAC Prayagraj. He was taken to the Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

