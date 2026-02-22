Lucknow Metro Running On Weak Tracks, Says CAG Report | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Friday tabled the CAG reports on Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation and Ghaziabad Development Authority in the Assembly on the final day of the Budget Session. The audit reports covering the 2017 to 2022 period flagged serious irregularities in execution of works, safety compliance and contracting practices.

The report said IIT Kanpur tested the strength of metro rails and found them weaker than prescribed standards. Rail hardness at the depot ranged between 229 and 242 BHN, while on the main line it ranged between 291 and 308 BHN. These levels were below Indian Railways standards. The audit warned that use of weaker rails could lead to faster wear of tracks and wheels and higher maintenance costs in the future.

Noise levels inside coaches were also found to be above international norms. While the prescribed level is 65 decibels, noise inside a stationary train at Munshipulia station exceeded 76 decibels. During movement, noise levels on the Munshipulia to KD Singh Babu Stadium stretch reached 83 decibels against the permissible limit of 75 decibels.

The CAG said the corporation failed to renew the interim speed certificate issued in March 2017, which is valid for five years. The certificate determines safe operating speed and assesses wear and tear of wheels. The audit noted that non renewal of the certificate exposed passenger safety to avoidable risk.

Phase 1 of the Lucknow Metro project covers 22.88 km with 22 stations as per the DPR. The DPR projected Mahanagar station to be among the top ridership stations. However, the corporation constructed only 21 stations and dropped Mahanagar station without approval from the Union government, violating the DPR, MoU, financing agreements and the project agreement.

The report also flagged failure to obtain mandatory no objection certificates for groundwater extraction for tubewells installed for water supply. Registration with the groundwater department and the Central Ground Water Authority was not done for the 2013 to 2023 period.

According to the audit, additional performance guarantees were not taken from contractors as mandated by government orders. Despite awarding a contract at rates 11.50 percent lower, a guarantee of Rs 75.30 crore was not secured. Contractors were paid Rs 31.74 crore in advance for machinery even though the corporation already had the required equipment. Irregular payments of Rs 14.01 crore were made in violation of contract conditions. Work estimated at Rs 15.75 crore was executed at a cost of Rs 51.40 crore, leading to sharp cost escalation. Permits for soil excavation during construction of underground stations and ramps were also not obtained.

The audit further said security services for stations, depots and offices were awarded through nomination instead of open tendering. G4S was engaged and its contract was renewed repeatedly. The firm was paid Rs 76.04 crore between 2016 and 2022.