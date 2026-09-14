Lucknow Man Stands On Terrace Railing For 1 Minute, Jumps Despite Pleas - VIDEO

A 31-year-old man died after allegedly entering a house and jumping from the second-floor railing in Lucknow’s Rajajipuram on Monday morning, despite repeated attempts by locals to persuade him not to take the step.

According to police, they received information that an unidentified man had entered a house and later jumped from a rooftop after being spotted by residents. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured man to Rani Lakshmibai Hospital in Rajajipuram by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police identified the deceased as Manish Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Sector 6, Sapna Colony, Rajajipuram, under the Talkatora police station area. His family told police that Manish had left home at around 6 am on Monday. They also said that his mental health had not been stable for some time.

According to local residents, Manish entered a house through the gate of E-1287 and then made his way to the rooftop before reaching the terrace of E-1291. After residents noticed him, they raised an alarm. Manish then stood on the railing of the second-floor terrace.

People gathered at the spot and repeatedly tried to convince him to come down. However, despite their efforts, he remained on the railing for some time before suddenly jumping.

A video recorded by people present at the scene has also been handed over to police. The footage reportedly shows Manish standing on the second-floor railing for nearly a minute while people can be heard trying to persuade him not to jump.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.