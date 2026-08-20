Lucknow Journalist Pragya Mishra’s Sister Shot Dead By Husband; Police Say Probe Underway | Video

X @SamajDarpan

Lucknow: Journalist and YouTuber Pragya Mishra’s sister, Divya Mishra, was allegedly shot dead by her husband, a bank officer, outside her workplace in Lucknow on Thursday, August 20. The incident took place in the Gomti Nagar area.

According to the report by Dainik Bhaskar, Divya worked as an assistant manager at ICICI Bank. Her husband, identified as Manas Bajpai, allegedly called her outside the bank and spoke with her for some time before shooting her. He then reportedly fled the spot.

Bank staffer shot dead in Lucknow: The deceased Divya Mishra is the sister of a Lucknow journalist. She was killed allegedly by her husband outside the ICICI bank in Gomtinagar where she worked as a relationship manager. https://t.co/wfjaiAZrrt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 20, 2026

Following the incident, Manas allegedly went to his rented house near Husadiya Square, where his sister, Sheeba Bajpai, also lived. Reportedly, he locked himself inside a room and allegedly shot his sister before shooting himself.

Police officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, and a forensic team was deployed to examine the scene. Lucknow Police said, “Senior officials are present at the scene. Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out.”

मौके पर उच्चाधिकारीगण मौजूद है। आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) August 20, 2026

According to a report, Divya had filed for divorce from Manas around a year ago. She lived in Alambagh, while Manas worked at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Pragya Mishra Reacts

Reacting to the incident, Pragya Mishra shared a post on Facebook. She wrote, “Just now a call came that my sister was shot in Gomtinagar.... She is in Lohia, may God protect my sister.”

The report also stated that the siblings, whose parents are deceased, lived together in the rented house. A local shop owner, identified as Lavkush, told Dainik Bhaskar that Manas arrived at the house around 12:30 pm and appeared to be sweating heavily before entering and closing the door.

लखनऊ में दिन दहाड़े महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या।



गोमती नगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित विवेकखंड के ICICI Bank के सामने हत्या।।बैंक कर्मचारी दिव्या मिश्रा नाम की महिला को कार सवार ने सरेराह मारी गोली पुलिस ने लोहिया अस्पताल में एडमिट कराया, डॉक्टरों ने किया मृत घोषित। pic.twitter.com/Sn5mzPhulO — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) August 20, 2026

Police and forensic officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Further details are awaited.