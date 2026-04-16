Lucknow Inferno Kills 2 Children, Hundreds Left Homeless As Fire Rips Through Illegal Settlement | ANI

Lucknow: A massive fire tore through an illegal settlement in Vikasnagar on Wednesday evening, killing two children and leaving around 250 families homeless, while over 1,200 huts were reduced to ashes in one of the city’s worst recent fire incidents.

The victims, Ayushi and Swati, were among six children reported missing after the blaze broke out around 6 pm near Sector 12 along Ring Road. Their deaths were confirmed late in the night, triggering scenes of grief among families.

The fire spread rapidly across the densely packed huts, fuelled by around 100 LPG cylinders that exploded in quick succession. Panic gripped the area as residents fled, with many unable to save their belongings.

Firefighting operations involving 22 tenders continued till around 10 pm, while police and administration teams carried out search operations through the night to trace the remaining missing children.

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Officials said the settlement had existed for years on a three bigha vacant plot near the Mini Stadium. The blaze is believed to have started in a hut resembling a small mosque. Locals tried to douse the flames but failed as the fire quickly escalated.

Residents alleged a delay in emergency response, claiming calls to the control room did not connect initially and that fire services reached nearly an hour later. The delay, they said, allowed the fire to turn uncontrollable. Tensions flared at the site, with angry locals clashing with police and officials.

The chaos led to a stampede-like situation, forcing shops to shut and halting traffic on the Ring Road for hours. Thick smoke and flames were visible from up to five kilometres away.

Police said six children from two families went missing during the incident, including four from one family. Two of them, aged two years and two months, were burnt alive. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deeksha Sharma said efforts are ongoing to identify victims and assist affected families.

There were claims of livestock losses, with locals alleging that around 50 goats and two cows were burnt alive, though officials have not confirmed this.

By Thursday morning, the area was reduced to rubble and ash, with families searching through debris for remnants of their belongings. Authorities have restricted access to the site.

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Several families were moved to night shelters, while others spent the night in nearby open areas. Some residents alleged that they had been threatened to vacate the land earlier and accused unknown persons of setting the fire. Officials have not confirmed these claims.

As a precaution, around 30 nearby houses were evacuated. Fire personnel also removed at least 24 cylinders to prevent further explosions.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the site and ordered immediate relief measures, including food and shelter for the displaced. He said a high-level inquiry would be conducted.

Heavy police deployment remains in place in the area amid concerns over possible unrest.