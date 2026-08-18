 Lucknow Fair Horror: Ferris Wheel Trolley Detaches, Several Injured; 2 Women Critical
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Lucknow Fair Horror: Ferris Wheel Trolley Detaches, Several Injured; 2 Women Critical

Several people were injured after a Ferris wheel trolley detached and fell at Lucknow’s Indiranagar Sawan Mahotsav. Two women are critical. A video shows injured women screaming for help as people urged the operator to stop the ride. Locals alleged it continued running after the mishap.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
Lucknow Fair Horror: Ferris Wheel Trolley Detaches, Several Injured; 2 Women Critical
Lucknow Fair Horror: Ferris Wheel Trolley Detaches, Several Injured; 2 Women Critical | X @singhshakti1982

In a tragic incident, several people were injured after a Ferris wheel malfunctioned at a fair in Lucknow on Tuesday night, leaving two women in critical condition.

The accident occurred during the Indiranagar Sawan Mahotsav in the Ghazipur police station area. Preliminary information suggests that one of the ride’s trolleys detached unexpectedly and fell to the ground.

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The injured were taken to Sushma Hospital in Lucknow for medical attention.

A video from the site of the incident has emerged, and it shows three women on the Ferris wheel. After the ride crashed, one of the women could be heard screaming, “Hey, stop the swing! I’ve been hurt. We have been hurt. Stop the swing and get us down.” People on the ground were also heard screaming and urging the operator to stop the ride and bring those on board down.

According to local residents, the amusement ride allegedly continued operating for some time even after the mishap.

More details are awaited.

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