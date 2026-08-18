Lucknow Encroachment Drive Turns Violent As Police, Civic Staff Attacked | Video

A joint encroachment removal drive by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and police turned violent in the Para area after a group of people allegedly attacked police personnel and municipal staff during an operation against illegal encroachments and cattle dairies.

The incident took place around 5:10 pm in the Gadiyana-Badalkheda locality under the jurisdiction of Para police station. According to the complaint, members of the group allegedly pelted stones and attacked police and municipal personnel with sticks, iron rods and other objects. Government vehicles were also allegedly damaged during the confrontation.

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Sub-Inspector Vinay Patel, who filed the FIR, alleged that he was attacked while attempting to manage the situation. According to his complaint, a youth grabbed him from behind, threw him to the ground and tried to strangle him.

Patel further alleged that a woman struck him on the head with a heavy iron chain, leaving him vulnerable during the confrontation. Other police personnel intervened after witnessing the attack.

The incident was recorded by police personnel present at the scene. According to the complaint, women at the spot subsequently accused the police of wrongdoing while the situation remained tense.

The police and municipal teams had gone to the locality as part of an action against encroachments and illegal cattle dairies. The alleged assault on police personnel and damage to government property have prompted police to register a case and investigate the incident.