Lucknow: Designated CBI Court Convicts 10 Accused In 2013 Murder Of Late Zia Ul Haq, Former DSP Kunda

Ten accused convicted in the murder case of Zia Ul Haq, former DSP Kunda, by a designated CBI court in Lucknow | Representational Image

The Ld. Special Judge, CBI Cases, Lucknow today i.e. 04.10.2024 convicted accused persons namely 1. Phul Chand Yadav, 2.Pawan Yadav, 3.Manjit Yadav, 4.GhanShyam Saroj 5. Ram Lakhan, 6. Chhote Lal Yadav, 7.Ram Asre, 8.Munna Lal Patel, 9.Shiv Ram Pasi, 10. Jagat Bahadur Pal @ Bulle Pal for the commission of offence of rioting, assaulting public servant to deter him from discharge of his official duty and causing murder u/s 147, 149, 323, 353, 332 , 302 IPC and 27 Arms Act in a case investigated by CBI.

CBI took over investigation of case FIR No. 19/2013 of PS Hathigawan, District Pratapgarh, UP relating to murder of Zia Ul Haq, the then CO Kunda. It was alleged that on 02.03.2013 Shri Zia ul Haq, the then CO Kunda along with his police party went to the house of Nanhe Yadav Pradhan at Balipur to deal with Law and Order situation arising out of the murder of Shri Nanhe Yadav Pradhan.

The family members of deceased Nanhe Yadav Pradhan and their supporters attacked, chased and assaulted the police party with lathies, danda and other deadly weapons. The mob apprehended, assaulted and killed CO Kunda while other police men escaped.

After completion of the investigation, CBI filed charge-sheet on 07.06.2013, against Phulchand Yadav, Pawan Kumar Yadav, Yogendra Yadav @ Bablu, Manjit Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Ram Lakhan Gautam, Chhote Lal Yadav, Ram Ashre, Munna Patel, Shiv Ram Pasi, Jagat Bahadur Pal @ Bulle Pal and Sudhir Yadav in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate for CBI cases, Lucknow, UP.

One of the accused Persons namely Yogendra Yadav @ Bablu died during trial hence charges against him were abated. The other 10 accused persons have been convicted while one accused namely Sudhir Yadav has been acquitted.

Read Also Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Kalyan POCSO Court Grants Bail To School Chairman And Secretary

Ld Court has fixed the date on 09.10.2024 for pronouncement of sentence in the case.