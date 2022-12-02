e-Paper Get App
Lucknow: Congress neta backs BJP nominee; expelled

Despite not contesting the by-election in Uttar Pradesh, Congress has expelled Kazim Ali, a senior leader and former Nawab of Rampur for supporting a BJP candidate.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 06:45 AM IST
Follow us on

Lucknow: Despite not contesting the by-election in Uttar Pradesh, Congress has expelled Kazim Ali, a senior leader and former Nawab of Rampur for supporting a BJP candidate. Mr Nawab Kazim Ali belongs to the royal family of Nawab Rampur and his parents had been elected Members of Parliament several times on Congress ticket in the past. He, too, has been elected legislator from Rampur thrice as Congress candidate earlier. Known for his animosity with former minister and SP leader Azam Khan, the Congress leader had announced support for the BJP candidate for Rampur assembly seat last week. By-election in Rampur had been necessitated as its legislator Azam Khan was disqualified after being sentenced to three years jail term in a hate speech case.

