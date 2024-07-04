Lucknow: CBI Court Sentences Anand Prakash Tiwari To Life Imprisonment And Imposes ₹58,000 Fine In Double Murder Case | Representational Image

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Court No. 2, Lucknow has today sentenced accused Anand Prakash Tiwari to life imprisonment with fine of Rs. 58,000/- in two cases related to murders of Dr. V.K. Arya and Dr. B.P. Singh at Lucknow.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had re- registered two cases and had taken over the investigation from local police “on the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Allahabad passed in its order dated on 27.07.2011 in respect of murders of Dr. V.K. Arya and Dr. B.P. Singh at Lucknow on 27.10.2010 and 02.04.2011 respectively.

Dr. V.K. Arya, the then CMO, Family Welfare, Lucknow was shot dead by two unknown motorcycle-riding assailants on 27.10.2010 at around 6.00 AM near his house in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow when he was out for morning walk.

Dr. B.P. Singh, the then CMO, Family Welfare, Lucknow was also shot dead by two unknown motorcycle-riding assailants on 02.04.2011 at around 6.00 AM in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow when he too was out for morning walk. It was alleged that Dr. Y.S. Sachan (since expired) had hired ‘contract killers’ including convict accused Anand Prakash Tiwari to eliminate Dr. V.K. Arya and Dr. B.P. Singh.

Initial investigations in two murder cases were carried out by the local police. Before transfer of the cases to CBI, the local police had investigated the cases and filed chargesheets in both of them against accused including Anand Prakash Tiwari. Pertinently, in both the cases, investigation of the local police had found involvement of Dr. Y.S. Sachan, then Dy. CMO, Family Welfare, Lucknow, however, he was not charge-sheeted due to his death during the investigation.

After conclusion of its investigation in both the cases, CBI filed Supplementary Chargesheets in May 2012 against accused including Anand Prakash Tiwari u/s 120-B r/w 302 IPC and Section 3/25/27 Arms Act.

For proving the case, prosecution examined 45 prosecution witnesses, exhibited various documents and cross examined 04 defence witnesses. After trial, the Court held the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.