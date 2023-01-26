Lucknow building collapse: 6-year-old survives earthquake after he remembers cartoon Doraemon's quake tips

After earthquake tremors hit North India, building collapses in UP's Lucknow, 5 people stuck under debris; visual surface |

Two days after a multi-story building fell in Lucknow, two women have died, and rescue efforts are still ongoing. The son of a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party is one of the 14 survivors.

At the SPM Civil Hospital, the kid is receiving medical care. He is not in danger, according to the medics.

Mustafa, 6, told the Times of India that he learned how to hide under the bed while the five-story Alaya Apartments shook after watching a popular cartoon.

Mustafa claimed that as soon as he felt the building start to tremble during an earthquake, he immediately remembered the dos and don'ts. The youngster claimed that he believed it to be an earthquake.

"I was terrified but I recalled an episode of the cartoon show ‘Doraemon’ in which Nobita (the central character of the series) was taught about protecting himself during an earthquake by taking shelter in corners or under the bed. Without wasting a second, I took shelter under the bed," Mustafa told TOI.

Mustafa said he felt suffocated and that the building suddenly collapsed and went entirely dark.

He doesn't remember what happened after that, although he did see some people removing him.

Building constructed by SP minister's son

According to the police, the Allaya Apartment was constructed on the land owned by Nawazish Manzoor, former SP Minister Shahid Manzoor's son, after an agreement with Yazdan Builders in 2009. The Lucknow Development Authority had approved the maps and plans for the construction of two floors only while the builder had illegally constructed flats up to four and a penthouse was also erected. The Lucknow police arrested Nawazish Manzoor from Meerut late on Tuesday night while a search is on to nab others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within a week.

A spokesperson said the three-member team comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner, joint commissioner of police and PWD chief engineer. UP DGP DS Chauhan said rescue operation will tke more time to get over.

