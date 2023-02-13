LTTE leader Prabhakaran is alive, will appear in public at appropriate time, claims TNM Nedumaran

LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran | File pic

Surprisingly, Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of the outlawed Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is still alive and will make an appearance in public at a suitable time, according to Tamil Nationalist Movement (TNM) Leader P. Nedumaran.

P. Nedumaran, the founder of Ulaka Tamilar Peramaippu and the leader of the Tamil Nationalist Movement, told reporters in Thanjavur that Prabhakaran was in good health and that his family had been in contact with him.

Nedumaran, however, asserted that he was unable to reveal Prabhakaran's whereabouts at this time. Nedumaran claimed that Prabhakaran's family had given their approval for him to make this declaration.

He claimed that Prabhakaran could now emerge in public due to the protests that have been taking place in Sri Lanka at the moment.

Prabhakaran to announce specific intention when timing is right

Nedumaran, an ardent LTTE supporter, predicted that Prabhakaran would announce his specific intentions for establishing a Tamil Eelam when the timing was perfect. He claimed that the LTTE leader was declared dead by the Sri Lankan military in May 2009, during the final stages of the ethnic conflict, which resulted in the deaths of innocent Sri Lankan Tamils fighting for a separate Tamil Eelam. Pro-Eelam parties in Tamil Nadu referred to this as an act of genocide and demanded that Mahinda Rajapakse, the country's president at the time, stand trial for war crimes before the International Court of Justice.

Ex Sri Lankan MP Sivajilingam responds

Former Sri Lankan MP Sivajilingam responded to Nedumaran's claim by saying that the Sri Lankan authorities had not yet established that the body found was that of Prabhakaran, supporting the argument that he had survived the end of the war and was still alive somewhere secret.

Sivajilingam declared that Nedumaran's assertion that Prabhakaran was still alive was his view and that it could not be disregarded, adding that if it were true, Tamils all over the world would be delighted. “A situation has arisen wherein a Tamil Eelam can be created without a war”, he said. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) Founder T.Velmurugan, MLA, termed as ‘happy’ and ‘sweet’ news that Mr Prabhakaran was alive.