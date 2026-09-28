LPU Violence: Mobile Phones, Laptops Allegedly Stolen From Uni Mall Shops Amid Protests

Shopkeepers running businesses inside Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) Uni Mall in Punjab’s Phagwara are assessing losses after their stores were allegedly vandalised and looted during violent protests on Sunday.

The violence erupted following unverified allegations that an outsider had sexually assaulted a student on the campus. LPU denied the allegations as “baseless” and “fabricated”, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed strict action against those responsible for vandalism and arson.

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According to The Indian Express, several shopkeepers said their businesses were targeted between around 2 am and 4 am, as protests intensified before students moved towards the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway. They said their shops were broken into and goods allegedly stolen.

Shopkeepers report losses

Uni Mall comprises privately operated businesses leased by individual owners, rather than university-owned stores. One mobile phone shop owner said he had recently stocked phones and accessories worth around Rs 21 lakh, apart from goods valued at another Rs 7-8 lakh already in the store. A laptop shop owner reported missing laptops worth several lakhs of rupees.

Another shopkeeper alleged that cosmetics, T-shirts, shoes and branded footwear were stolen, while shelves and glass counters were damaged.

Campus property also damaged

The violence also caused extensive damage elsewhere on the campus, including vehicles, ambulances, CCTV cameras, windows, the main entrance and university structures. The food court was also reportedly damaged.

LPU director Aman Mittal said the overall damage was yet to be assessed, adding that some repairs could take months and require substantial expenditure.

Police to examine CCTV footage

Videos circulating online purportedly show people carrying goods out of shops, though their identities have not been independently established. Police are expected to examine CCTV footage and other evidence.

Meanwhile, police have registered a rape case against an unknown person and formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations.