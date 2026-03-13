LPG Crisis: West Asia Conflict Sparks Critical Commercial Gas Shortage Across Indian Cities, Black Market Thrives

India Reels Under Commercial LPG Shortage |

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a significant commercial LPG crisis across India, disrupting operations in major cities and forcing a transition to alternative energy sources. Reports reveal a nationwide struggle characterised by supply halts, inflated black market prices and a surge in demand for electric cooking appliances.

Commercial paralysis and the shift to electric stoves

In Hyderabad, the shortage has hit local eateries and tiffin centres hard. According to ANI, Raj Kumar, a chef at Devi Nashta Point, reported that commercial cylinders are unavailable even at black market rates of Rs3,000 to Rs4,000. This desperation has led businesses to adopt electric stoves, though Kumar noted that even these appliances are becoming scarce due to sudden high demand.

A similar trend is visible in Gujarat, where ANI reports that traders in Surat, such as Lakshman Singh and Dinesh Patel, have completely run out of induction stove inventory as customers scramble for alternatives.

Severe disruptions in hospitality and transport sectors

The crisis has forced many establishments to slash their services or shut down entirely. In Bihar, IANS reports that Patna’s hospitality sector is reeling, with restaurant owners like Rohit Kumar of Patliputra Colony removing items requiring long cooking times, such as gravies and snacks, to conserve dwindling gas stocks.

In West Bengal, PTI observed long queues stretching from Kakdwip to Siliguri. The shortage has also spilled over into the transport sector in Kolkata, where LPG-run autorickshaws have gone off the roads or hiked fares by up to 25 per cent due to irregular supply at filling stations.

Government intervention and prioritisation of essential services

To manage the volatility, authorities are prioritising domestic users and essential institutions over the hospitality industry.

ANI reports that the government has formed a three-member committee to address grievances, while the Federation President, Chandra Prakash, confirmed that supply to restaurants has been temporarily halted to bolster domestic production, which has seen a 10 per cent increase.

In Karnataka, the Bangalore Hotels Association has appealed to Union government for immediate relief, noting that the stoppage affects services for senior citizens and hospitals. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, LPG Association Vice President RK Gupta stated that a 25-day inter-booking period has been implemented to curb hoarding.

Administrative crackdown on panic and hoarding

Despite the visible queues, some officials maintain that the crisis is exacerbated by panic. According to IANS, Indian Oil Corporation officials denied a fundamental shortage, attributing the chaos to rumour-triggered buying.

In Patna, District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM has deployed 28 enforcement squads to prevent black marketing, with police already registering FIRs against delivery personnel for supply irregularities. Similarly, the West Bengal government has established a 24-hour control room at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna,’ to monitor distribution and stabilise availability as new consignments of LPG and LNG are expected to arrive shortly to ease the pressure on Indian refineries.

With inputs from agencies