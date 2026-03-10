LPG Crisis Hits India: Video Shows Passengers Standing In Long Queues At Kolkata's Tollygunge Auto Stand

Passengers queue up at the Tollygunge auto stand in Kolkata as several LPG-powered auto-rickshaws reportedly remain off the roads amid fuel supply concerns. | X/ @SoumyajitWrites

A video showing a long queue of passengers waiting for auto-rickshaws in Kolkata’s Tollygunge area has gone viral on social media, with users linking the situation to LPG supply disruptions. The video highlights commuters waiting for long periods as several LPG-powered autos are reportedly off the roads due to fuel shortages.

Viral Video Shows Long Passenger Queue

The viral clip shows dozens of passengers standing in a long line at an auto-rickshaw stand in Tollygunge, Kolkata. In the footage, commuters can be seen waiting patiently while only one auto-rickshaw is visible at the stand.

According to the post accompanying the video, the situation reflects the “impact of the West Asia crisis at home,” with several vehicles reportedly going off the roads due to the non-availability of LPG at nearby fuel stations.

The post also claims that waiting time for what is usually a 10-minute ride has stretched to more than 30 minutes.

Union Leaders Claim LPG Shortage Affecting Autos

The tweet accompanying the video further claims that auto union leaders have said many LPG-powered vehicles are currently off the roads due to supply issues at fuel stations.

If true, the disruption could affect daily commuters who depend heavily on auto-rickshaws for short-distance travel in Kolkata.

Global Conflict Behind Supply Concerns

India imports nearly 85–90% of its LPG from the Middle East, making it vulnerable to supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has affected energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of tighter supplies.

The impact has already been seen in recent price hikes. Domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinders increased by ₹60 from March 7, pushing prices above ₹900 in major cities, while commercial cylinders used by hotels and restaurants rose by more than ₹110.

Government Steps In To Stabilise Supply

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has invoked emergency provisions under the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise household LPG supply.

Oil refineries have been directed to maximise LPG production and divert propane and butane streams from non-essential uses toward domestic cooking gas distribution. Authorities have also introduced a 21-day gap between LPG bookings to curb panic buying.

Officials have maintained that LPG stocks remain adequate for households and have urged people not to panic.

Businesses Warn Of Impact On Hospitality Sector

Despite government assurances, businesses in Kolkata’s hospitality sector have expressed concern about possible disruptions. Restaurants and bakeries that rely on commercial LPG cylinders say operations could be affected if supply tightens further.

Industry representatives have warned that delays or suspension of commercial LPG distribution could disrupt food services and increase operational costs.