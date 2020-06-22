Lowest coronavirus cases in India per lakh

The latest World Health Organisation report shows that India has one of the lowest corona virus cases per lakh population despite its high population density. India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04, while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42, respectively. Releasing the WHO data of January 21, the Health Ministry took credit for India's low figures as "a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the government of India and the states had taken for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19."