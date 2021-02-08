Low fatalities for past 10 days, 17 states free from any death

New Delhi: India is recording steady decline of deaths due to Covid-19, with the the fatalities below 150 for the past 10 days and less than 100 in the last three days and 84 in the last 24 hours on Monday while 17 states/Union Territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and J&K, reported no deaths and another 17 reported less than five deaths. Maharashtra had the highest 25 fatalities, followed by 16 in Kerala.

The active cases of Covid-19 dropped further to 1,48,609, which is 1.37% of total infections of 1.08 crore. Five states account for 81% of total active caseload in the country, which are Kerala (45.70%), Maharashtra (25.5%). Karnataka 4.02%, West Bengal (3.23) and Tamil Nadu (2.95%). As many as 33 states and UTs have less thn 5,000 active cases.

Maharashtra showed the maximum decline of the active cases in the last one months, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The total recovered cases in the country are more than 1.05 crore while the gap between the active cases and the recovered cases is continuously stands and stands at 10,385,896. The recovery rate is 97.20%.

India's death toll has gone up to 1,55,080, which is 1.43% of the total infections. There were 11,837 new cases of the dreaded disease in the past 24 hours as against the recovery of 11,904 patients.

192 students, 72 staff test positive at 2 schools in Kerala

Malappuram: Two schools have tested 192 students and 72 staff members COVID-19 positive in Malappuram district in Kerala, said the District Health Authority.

In Maranchery Higher Secondary School, 149 students and 39 staff members have detected COVID-19 positive, while 43 students and 33 staff members tested positive for the virus in Vannery Higher Secondary School.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has currently 67,903 active cases with 8,96,668 recoveries and 3,867 deaths so far.

