'Love Jihad' Law: SC refuses to entertain UP govt plea seeking transfer of petitions from Allahabad HC

Hearing the plea on Monday, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court will not stop the Allahabad High Court if it is seized of the matter. " If the Allahabad High Court is seized of it, and we are not going to hear before it, why should we stop the HC?" the CJI asked the state's counsel.

"We have issued notice does not mean High Court cannot decide. People are making light of High Courts these days. High Court is a constitutional court," he said.

"We will not stop the High Court", CJI-led bench observed.

Earlier, the top court on January 6 agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a spate of laws enacted by States such as Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that criminalise religious conversion via marriage and mandate prior official clearance before marrying into another faith.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde issued notice to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments but did not stay the implementation of Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018.

The pleas in the apex court stated that "rampaging mobs are lifting off people in the middle of wedding ceremonies," buoyed by the enactment of the laws.