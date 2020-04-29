Love in the times of corona: Uttar Pradesh man finds dulhan instead of groceries, mother refuses to accept bahu

In India's state of Uttar Pradesh, a man, who was sent by his mother to buy groceries amid the lockdown, returned home with a bride.

As hilarious as it sounds, what followed was shocking as the man's mother did not accept the 'newly-wed' couple and instead took them to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the couple has no proof of their marriage and the priest who performed the marriage rituals has claimed to provide the certificate only after the government imposed lockdown ends.