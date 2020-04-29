Love in the times of corona: Uttar Pradesh man finds dulhan instead of groceries, mother refuses to accept bahu

In India's state of Uttar Pradesh, a man, who was sent by his mother to buy groceries amid the lockdown, returned home with a bride.
As hilarious as it sounds, what followed was shocking as the man's mother did not accept the 'newly-wed' couple and instead took them to the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, the couple has no proof of their marriage and the priest who performed the marriage rituals has claimed to provide the certificate only after the government imposed lockdown ends.
In the video, the mother can be seen complaining about her son's marriage.
"Shaadi karke aaya hai, mey andar nahi ghusne derahi (He returned married, I am not allowing him inside the house)," the man's mother said.
"Do mahine sey nikla nahi ghar sey, aaj ration lene nikla toh shaadi karke aagaya (He has not left the house since two months, today he left to collect ration, but instead returned with a bride)", she added.
The mother also reveals that she was completely unaware of her son's intention.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis in India worsens as the number of positive cases rise every passing day.
With over 31,000 cases and 1008 deaths, the second phase of lockdown which is supposed to end on May 3 is likely to extend as the government continues to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)