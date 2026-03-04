Louisiana: Utility Worker Falls 30 Feet After Bucket Truck Catches Fire Mid-Air In Baton Rouge, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A shocking video from Baton Rouge has gone viral on social media, showing the terrifying moment a utility worker was forced to climb down from a burning bucket truck before falling nearly 30 feet onto the road below.

The March 3, 2026 incident reportedly involved a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) worker whose elevated bucket caught fire due to an apparent mechanical failure.

Bucket Engulfed In Flames Mid-Air

The bystander cellphone video, filmed from street level across the road, shows the worker positioned approximately 25–35 feet above the ground inside an insulated bucket attached to an extended boom arm over the roadway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suddenly, bright orange flames erupt in or around the bucket area. Thick black smoke begins pouring out heavily as the platform appears engulfed in fire. Vehicles continue passing on the road while firefighters are seen at the location attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Worker Tries To Escape As Fire Intensifies

As the flames intensify, the worker who is seen flapping his hands and legs in distress appears trapped in the burning bucket.

Wearing a safety harness attached to the bucket, the worker initially remains secured. However, as smoke thickens and flames spread, he desperately attempts to climb out and manually descend along the boom arm in a bid to escape.

At one point, burning debris appears to fall toward him as he struggles to maintain his grip.

Fall From Height Leaves Worker Seriously Injured

Moments later, either after releasing himself from the harness or after it was compromised by fire, the worker loses his hold and falls from an estimated height of 20–30 feet.

He crashes onto the pavement below, landing hard and remaining motionless or visibly in distress immediately after impact.

Throughout the clip, several bystanders are seen recording the incident on their phones. However, no immediate physical assistance such as a ladder or cushioning effort is visible in the main footage.

Emergency Response At The Scene

Thick smoke continues to billow into the air as the truck’s boom remains extended over the street. Sirens can be heard in parts of similar circulating clips as emergency responders arrive at the scene.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department later confirmed that the worker sustained serious injuries in the incident.