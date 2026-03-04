 Louisiana: Utility Worker Falls 30 Feet After Bucket Truck Catches Fire Mid-Air In Baton Rouge, Shocking Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLouisiana: Utility Worker Falls 30 Feet After Bucket Truck Catches Fire Mid-Air In Baton Rouge, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Louisiana: Utility Worker Falls 30 Feet After Bucket Truck Catches Fire Mid-Air In Baton Rouge, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Baton Rouge shows a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development utility worker trapped in a burning bucket truck nearly 30 feet above the road. As flames and thick smoke engulfed the platform, he attempted to climb down before falling onto the pavement. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed he sustained serious injuries.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video from Baton Rouge has gone viral on social media, showing the terrifying moment a utility worker was forced to climb down from a burning bucket truck before falling nearly 30 feet onto the road below.

The March 3, 2026 incident reportedly involved a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) worker whose elevated bucket caught fire due to an apparent mechanical failure.

Bucket Engulfed In Flames Mid-Air

The bystander cellphone video, filmed from street level across the road, shows the worker positioned approximately 25–35 feet above the ground inside an insulated bucket attached to an extended boom arm over the roadway.

FPJ Shorts
Embassy Buildcon Pledges More Than 2 Crore Shares Of WeWork India For Debentures Worth ₹577.50 Crore
Embassy Buildcon Pledges More Than 2 Crore Shares Of WeWork India For Debentures Worth ₹577.50 Crore
When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More
When Is Holi Bhai Dooj 2026? Here's To Know Correct Date, Muhurat & More
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Announces Engagement To Millionaire Entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis With Stunning Ring Reveal; Video
IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee
IIBF Opens CAIIB 2026 Registration For May–June Cycle At iibf.org.in; Apply Till March 24 With Late Fee

Suddenly, bright orange flames erupt in or around the bucket area. Thick black smoke begins pouring out heavily as the platform appears engulfed in fire. Vehicles continue passing on the road while firefighters are seen at the location attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Worker Tries To Escape As Fire Intensifies

As the flames intensify, the worker who is seen flapping his hands and legs in distress appears trapped in the burning bucket.

Wearing a safety harness attached to the bucket, the worker initially remains secured. However, as smoke thickens and flames spread, he desperately attempts to climb out and manually descend along the boom arm in a bid to escape.

At one point, burning debris appears to fall toward him as he struggles to maintain his grip.

Fall From Height Leaves Worker Seriously Injured

Moments later, either after releasing himself from the harness or after it was compromised by fire, the worker loses his hold and falls from an estimated height of 20–30 feet.

He crashes onto the pavement below, landing hard and remaining motionless or visibly in distress immediately after impact.

Read Also
US: Turkish Tufts Student Rumeysa Ozturk Released After 6 Weeks In Louisiana Immigration Detention...
article-image

Throughout the clip, several bystanders are seen recording the incident on their phones. However, no immediate physical assistance such as a ladder or cushioning effort is visible in the main footage.

Emergency Response At The Scene

Thick smoke continues to billow into the air as the truck’s boom remains extended over the street. Sirens can be heard in parts of similar circulating clips as emergency responders arrive at the scene.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department later confirmed that the worker sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Follow us on