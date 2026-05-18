'Lost Confidence Due To Hair Loss': Pakistani LeT Terrorist Entered Kashmir For Attacks, Stayed Back Hair Transplant

Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammed Usman Jatt alias ‘Chinese’, arrested in Kashmir, allegedly revealed during interrogation that he delayed terror operations to undergo a hair transplant procedure in Srinagar after becoming conscious about severe hair loss.

Terror Mission Took Unexpected Turn

A Pakistani terrorist allegedly sent to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba instead paused his operations to fulfil a personal goal getting a hair transplant in Srinagar.

According to news agency PTI report the officials stated that Mohammed Usman Jatt alias “Chinese”, currently under investigation by the National Investigation Agency, told interrogators that severe hair loss had deeply affected his confidence and self-esteem for years.

The accused reportedly said he had long believed hair restoration procedures were only available in Western countries until he discovered such treatment facilities in Kashmir.

Arrested Alongside Senior LeT Operative

Jatt, a resident of Lahore and a trained operative of the banned terror outfit, was arrested by Srinagar Police early last month along with Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, described by officials as one of the longest-surviving LeT terrorists operating in the Valley.

Investigators said the duo had been tasked with creating sleeper terror bases outside Jammu and Kashmir, following which the case was handed over to the NIA because of its interstate and international implications.

Officials claimed Jatt had infiltrated into Kashmir through the northern sector and was involved in terror activities across north and central Kashmir.

‘Reality In Kashmir Was Different’

During interrogation, the arrested terrorist allegedly told officials that life in Kashmir appeared vastly different from the image painted during terror training sessions across the border.

He reportedly claimed his priorities shifted after witnessing normal civilian life in the Valley, eventually leading him to focus more on changing his appearance and arranging documents for escape.

Investigators said he spent considerable time in Srinagar’s upper hills, where he came in contact with other Pakistani terrorists including Zargam and Abu Hureira.

Shop Owner Helped Him Reach Hair Clinic

Officials said Jatt was introduced to a local shop owner believed to be linked to the terror network’s Over Ground Worker (OGW) ecosystem.

During conversations with the shopkeeper, Jatt reportedly learned that the man had undergone a hair transplant procedure himself. Curious about the process, the terrorist allegedly persuaded him to arrange a similar treatment.

Authorities said Jatt repeatedly visited the shopkeeper before eventually being taken to a clinic in Srinagar for the procedure, where he occasionally stayed overnight during treatment sessions.

The disclosures later helped Srinagar Police dismantle a wider OGW network operating in Srinagar and north Kashmir, officials added.

Wanted Aadhaar, PAN And Passport

After completing the procedure, investigators said Jatt travelled from Jammu to Punjab using passenger and sleeper buses, eventually reaching Malerkotla.

Officials claimed he spent time watching Turkish television shows and attempting to learn English while planning his next move.

During questioning, he allegedly revealed plans to procure genuine Indian identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card and passport, with the intention of fleeing India.

Investigators linked his alleged escape strategy to another Pakistani infiltrator, Umar alias “Khargosh”, who reportedly obtained forged travel documents from Rajasthan before fleeing to Indonesia and later relocating to a Gulf nation.

Probe Linked To Wider Terror Modules

The latest revelations come months after Srinagar Police busted the alleged “Al Falah module” in November 2025.

The module allegedly involved radicalised educated professionals, including doctors accused in the Red Fort blast case that killed over a dozen people last year.

Investigators believe the current case may expose a broader interstate terror and logistical support network linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba operations in India.