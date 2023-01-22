Lord Rama drank all day after meeting Sita: Rtd Professor KS Bhagwan sparks controversy in Karnataka

KS Bhagwan, retired professor & writer |

Karnataka: A retired professor in Karnataka has stoked a controversy after he made statements that were demeaning Lord Rama. KS Bhagwan, a retired professor & writer reportedly said that Lord Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon and spend the rest of the day drinking. He made these comments in a public gathering on Friday.

Mandya, Karnataka | There is talk about building a Rama Rajya...If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years: KS Bhagawan, Retired Professor & Writer(20.1) pic.twitter.com/Z0DMuRIlTq — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

He also said that Rama is not considered ideal as he ruled just 11 years according to the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana. He also mentioned that Lord Rama chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra asking how can he be idel then?

Bhagwan in his speech said, "There is talk about building a Rama Rajya...If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that Lord Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years."

"Lord Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon & spend the rest of the day drinking...He sent his wife Sita into the forest &didn't bother about her...He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?," he added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

