'Lord Krishna Also Offered Namaz Five Times A Day': Maulana Jargees Ansari's Viral Claim Sparks Row | Video | X @dharmendra135

A video of Maulana Jargees Ansari has gone viral on social media after he made a controversial claim that Lord Krishna offered namaz five times a day. The remarks have triggered widespread discussion and debate online, with many users expressing differing views over his interpretation of Hindu scriptures.

In the viral clip, Ansari says, "Krishnaji bhi pacho waqt ki namaz pada karte the. Yakin na aaye toh Shrimad Bhagavad Gita ke 6th adhyaya ka 10th mantra dekh lijiye." ("Lord Krishna also used to offer namaz five times a day. If you do not believe it, look at Chapter 6, Verse 10 of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.")

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He then recites the verse in Sanskrit and offers his interpretation of its meaning. According to Ansari, the verse describes Lord Krishna instructing Arjuna that worship of God should involve the entire body rather than being performed while merely standing or with limited physical gestures.

Explaining his interpretation further, Ansari says that the verse advocates full-body devotion during worship. He contrasts this with what he describes as the common practice among many Hindus today, demonstrating a folded-hands namaste gesture while saying "Om Namah Shivaya" and suggesting that such worship does not involve complete bodily participation.

He then went on to claim that the light of Islam is the same Deen that was presented by Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during their time on Earth.

As of now, there has been no official response from major Hindu religious bodies or from Maulana Ansari addressing the criticism surrounding the viral clip.

What is Namaz?

Namaz (also known as Salah or Salat) is the obligatory Islamic prayer performed by Muslims five times a day at prescribed times. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and consists of a sequence of standing, bowing, prostrating and sitting while reciting verses from the Quran and other prescribed supplications as an act of worship and submission to Allah.