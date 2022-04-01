Looking for a job? Your search ends here: Check out job openings from across India

With the country reporting lower numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, many are now looking out for jobs.
Businesses across the world have been impacted by the spread of the pandemic. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, around 22.7 million jobs were lost in April and May 2021. (CMIE).
As businesses return to normal and hiring activity in India has surged. The hiring for specific roles has grown as well, with more movement across the market.
To make the job search, we have listed few job openings across India.
Here is the list of few openings:
1. Justdial Pan India
Profile: TME (TeleMarketing Executive)
Location: Pan India (Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Chandigardh, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore)
Experience: 6 months - 1 year
Salary: 20,000-28,000 CTC
Qualification: 12th (If experienced); Graduation (if fresher) is mandatory
Contact Details: Saif Ali
Number: 7021849720
2. BIG BASKET
Profile: Delivery Executive
Location: Chennai
Experience: Not Required (Bike and License Compulsory)
Salary: 25,000-30,000 CTC
Qualification: 10th or under 10th
Contact: Krutikha R
Number: 6360294142
3. Shaadi.com
Profile: Inside Sales Executive
Location: Banaglore Kormangala
Experience: 1-2 Years
Salary: Rs 14,000-17,500
Qualification: 12th Pass
Contact: Gagana PR
Number: 7019241423
4. Cordelia Cruises
Profile: Telesales
Location: Worli, Mumbai
Experience: 1-2 Years
Salary: Rs 20,000-35,000
Qualification: 12th Pass
Contact: Subeesh Nair
Number: 9920365605
5. Newaskar Logistics Pvt Ltd
Profile: Operations Associate
Location: Sewri, Mumbai
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 12,500-13,500
Qualification: 12th Pass
Contact: Sunil Ambekar
Number: 8446632661
(Job Openings Source: Work India)
