Looking for a job? Your search ends here: Check out job openings from across India

With the country reporting lower numbers of daily COVID-19 cases, many are now looking out for jobs.



Businesses across the world have been impacted by the spread of the pandemic. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, around 22.7 million jobs were lost in April and May 2021. (CMIE).



As businesses return to normal and hiring activity in India has surged. The hiring for specific roles has grown as well, with more movement across the market.



To make the job search, we have listed few job openings across India.



Here is the list of few openings:

1. Justdial Pan India

Profile: TME (TeleMarketing Executive)

Location: Pan India (Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Chandigardh, Jaipur, Chennai, Coimbatore)

Experience: 6 months - 1 year

Salary: 20,000-28,000 CTC

Qualification: 12th (If experienced); Graduation (if fresher) is mandatory

Contact Details: Saif Ali

Number: 7021849720

2. BIG BASKET

Profile: Delivery Executive

Location: Chennai

Experience: Not Required (Bike and License Compulsory)

Salary: 25,000-30,000 CTC

Qualification: 10th or under 10th

Contact: Krutikha R

Number: 6360294142

3. Shaadi.com

Profile: Inside Sales Executive

Location: Banaglore Kormangala

Experience: 1-2 Years

Salary: Rs 14,000-17,500

Qualification: 12th Pass

Contact: Gagana PR

Number: 7019241423

4. Cordelia Cruises

Profile: Telesales

Location: Worli, Mumbai

Experience: 1-2 Years

Salary: Rs 20,000-35,000

Qualification: 12th Pass

Contact: Subeesh Nair

Number: 9920365605

5. Newaskar Logistics Pvt Ltd

Profile: Operations Associate

Location: Sewri, Mumbai

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 12,500-13,500

Qualification: 12th Pass

Contact: Sunil Ambekar

Number: 8446632661

(Job Openings Source: Work India)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:44 PM IST