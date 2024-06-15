Long Live India-Italy Friendship: PM Modi's Reaction After 'Melodi Team' Video Creates Storm Across Internet

After Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted her video alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her social media handle on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially reacted to the video. PM Modi said in his post, "Long live India-Italy friendship!". The video was shot on the sidelines of the G7 summit that concluded in Italy on Friday.

Netizens sprung into reactions, most of them hailing the two leaders for one of the most sporting gestures coming from political leaders. @VertigoWarrior said, "Modi-ji you and Melodi ji are two of the coolest and the most sporting politicians in the world. Long live this wonderful India-Italy friendship." @RozenbergTomer said, "Cheers to the enduring bond between India and Italy!"

While sharing the picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni had stated, "Good friends at COP 8, #Melodi." Photographs of the two leaders have widely surfaced on social media. with the hashtag "Melodi" becoming a trending topic. During the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi and Meloni discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

PM Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, at the invitation of Italian PM Meloni. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. The G7 summit, where India was invited as an 'Outreach Country,' had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.