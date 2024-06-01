Lok Sabha Election West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: Will BJP Improve Its Seat Tally In The State?

Whenever elections take place in the country, the anticipation of the counting day is as eagerly awaited by the people as the immediate release of exit polls right after the voting ends.

Today, as the final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections concludes in the country, all news organisations and survey agencies have begun to release their exit polls.

Everyone wants to know how many seats the survey agency predicts for the NDA and the INDIA Bloc.

However, this time, all eyes are on West Bengal, where the BJP has aggressively campaigned to strengthen its dominance.

Here is what the major exit polls projection for West Bengal:

1. Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India

BJP:

TMC:

Left Front:

INC:

2. News24-Today’s Chanakya

BJP:

TMC:

Left Front:

INC:

3. ABP-C-Voter

BJP:

TMC:

Left Front:

INC:

4. Republic-Matrize

BJP:

TMC:

Left Front:

INC:

5. TIMES NOW: CNX

BJP:

TMC:

Left Front:

INC:

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

Polling Phases

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, with voting spread across all seven phases of the general elections. Voting was conducted for three seats each in the first and second phases, four seats in the third phase, eight seats each in the fourth and sixth phases, seven seats in the fifth phase, and nine seats in the seventh phase on June 1.

2019 Results

In the 2019 election, the BJP won 18 seats, TMC secured 22 seats, and Congress obtained two seats.

In terms of vote share, Trinamool Congress secured 43.7% of the total votes, while the BJP received 40.6%. The Left Front garnered 7.5% of the votes, and Congress received 5.7%.

2014 Results

In 2014, the BJP won 2 seats, TMC secured 34 seats, Congress got 4 seats, and the Left Front won 2 seats.

Election Issues in West Bengal

This time, the BJP focused on corruption issues within the Mamata Banerjee government and highlighted the Sandeshkhali incident. The BJP fielded candidates for all 42 seats in the state, while the Trinamool Congress also contested all the seats. Meanwhile, TMC has strongly accused BJP of worsening the communal atmosphere in the state for political gain.

Prominent Candidates

Among the prominent BJP candidates are former High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay contesting from the Tamluk seat, Dilip Ghosh from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat, and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from the Cooch Behar seat.