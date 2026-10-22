Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Says Any Fresh Motion To Remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Examined Under Parliamentary Rules | VIDEO |

New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said any fresh motion seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would be examined according to parliamentary rules and procedures. His remarks come amid growing Opposition protests against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

The Opposition has already made two attempts to remove Kumar from office. While both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rejected the notices submitted during the first attempt, the notices filed in the second attempt remain pending in the Upper House.

Delhi: On whether he has received any letter from the Opposition amid the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "...There is a procedure for it, just as there is a procedure for removing a Supreme Court judge. The Election Commission also has a similar procedure. Everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy. When they bring it to Parliament, we will take action at that time..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

What Did Om Birla Say?

Responding to a question at a press conference in New Delhi about the possibility of another motion against Kumar, Birla said the matter would be considered according to the established parliamentary process.

“If any fresh notice comes, we will see and examine it accordingly under rules and procedures,” Birla said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota addressed a press conference today at the Parliament House Complex, New Delhi, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, scheduled to be hosted by the Parliament of India on 26 and 27 October, 2026. The Speaker informed that this historic forum will witness the participation of Presiding Officers and parliamentary delegations from the legislatures of 11 BRICS Member Countries and 10 Partner Countries. The occasion will be graced by the august presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who will participate in the programme and interact with the visiting dignitaries. Shri Birla also informed that the central theme of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is “Fostering Parliaments for People-Centric Development.” Deliberations will focus on important areas such as resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. The forum will also feature a special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs from BRICS Member and Partner Countries, bilateral and multilateral dialogues, and meetings of Parliamentary Friendship Groups constituted with various countries, he added. He also mentioned that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, the BRICS Summit held in September 2026 was successfully concluded, with all Member Countries participating and significant declarations being adopted. The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is an important step in this direction, aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation among nations and advancing dialogue towards addressing shared global challenges. The Speaker expressed confidence that this forum will pave the way for strengthening democratic traditions, enhancing accountability to the people, building consensus through dialogue, promoting the use of technology in parliamentary institutions, and elevating parliamentary cooperation to new heights in addressing global challenges. @loksabhaspeaker @MEAIndia @BricsIndia2026 @sansad_tv #BRICSParliamentaryForum #BRICS2026 — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) October 22, 2026

Protests Against CEC Gather Momentum

Over the past fortnight, protests have taken place in different parts of the country demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protests have brought renewed attention to the functioning of the Election Commission and raised questions about the process required to remove the country’s top election official.

Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, will address a Press Conference at 12:30 PM today. Do watch the Press Conference live through the link below: Live Link:https://t.co/1az1tD4e2y @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) October 22, 2026

Can Parliament Remove The Chief Election Commissioner?

Under the Constitution and the law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, the CEC can be removed only through the same process applicable to a sitting Supreme Court judge, PTI reported.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, also allows the CEC or an Election Commissioner to resign at any time by submitting a written resignation to the President.

What Does The Constitution Say?

Article 124 of the Constitution lays down the procedure for removing a Supreme Court judge. Removal requires an order from the President after both Houses of Parliament pass a motion supported by a majority of their total membership and at least two-thirds of the members present and voting.

Both Houses must approve the motion during the same parliamentary session. Removal is permitted only on the grounds of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.

The strict requirements make the removal process a demanding parliamentary exercise, with several stages of scrutiny before a final decision can be taken.

How Is A Removal Motion Investigated?

Under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, once a motion seeking the removal of a judge is admitted in either House, the Speaker or Chairman must constitute a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

The committee comprises the Chief Justice of India (CJI) or a Supreme Court judge, the Chief Justice of one of the country’s 25 High Courts and a distinguished jurist.

After completing its investigation, the committee submits a report containing separate findings on each charge, along with its observations on the case. The report is submitted to the Speaker, the Chairman or both, depending on how the committee was constituted.

The report must then be placed before the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha or both, as applicable.

What Happens After The Committee Submits Its Report?

If the committee finds that the judge is not guilty of misbehaviour or does not suffer from incapacity, Parliament cannot proceed further with the removal motion.

However, if the committee finds evidence of misbehaviour or incapacity, the motion and the committee’s report are taken up for consideration by the House or Houses where the motion is pending.

If both Houses approve the motion with the constitutionally required majorities, the charges are considered proved. Each House must then present an address to the President seeking removal during the same parliamentary session.

The Constitution also provides for the removal process under Article 218, read with the relevant provisions of Article 124.

Report On Election Commissioners Fuels Controversy

The Opposition’s protests against Kumar intensified after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months.

According to the report, the two Election Commissioners objected to decisions and orders relating to the Special Intensive Revision that they said had been issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The reported objections have added another dimension to the controversy surrounding the electoral roll revision exercise.

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With the Opposition continuing to demand Kumar’s removal and notices from its second attempt still pending in the Rajya Sabha, Birla’s remarks underline that any fresh move against the CEC will have to follow the prescribed parliamentary procedure.

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