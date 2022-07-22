Lok Sabha passes 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022', House adjourned till Monday

Lok Sabha passes 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' |

The Lok Sabha, on Friday passed 'The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022' amid a chorus of protests by the Opposition.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on April 1, 2022. According to PRS Legislative Research, the Bill seeks to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

The newly passed bill also aims to protect the Antarctic environment and regulate activities in the region. The House stands adjourned till 2 pm on July 25.

The Lok Sabha was expected to take up the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, for consideration and passage on Day 4 of the Monsoon session on Thursday. However, owing to empty Opposition benches, the administration requested the passage of the Bill to be deferred.

