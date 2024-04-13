Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Amit Shah Rallies For BJP’s ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ In Moradabad | ANI Photo

Moradabad: Rallying for the BJP's 'abki baar 400 paar’ campaign, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah declared that a victory in western Uttar Pradesh would pave the way for the saffron party to claim all the 80 seats in UP and over 370 seats in the country. At a public meeting in Moradabad, Shah underscored the BJP's unwavering commitment to development. He juxtaposed this dedication with what he claimed were the Congress's failures in fostering progress and its alleged involvement in corruption during its tenure.

Shah called upon the electorate to throw their support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term, echoing the sentiments of the BJP's ambitious campaign. Expressing confidence in the BJP's triumph in western UP's Moradabad, Shah set his sights on a clean sweep of all 80 seats in the northen state. He emphasised the critical role of Western UP in securing victory for the BJP statewide and urged citizens from all walks of life to back the party, stressing on the importance of voting for party candidates.

Union Minister Amit Shah Lists PM Modi's acheivements

The Union home minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in advancing India's economy and achieving significant milestones such as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the rejuvenation of various religious sites. Shah praised Modi's efforts in upholding cultural heritage, drawing a sharp contrast with the Congress's alleged neglect of Kashmir during its rule.

He applauded the decision to revoke Article 370 and commended the prime minister's firm stance against terrorism and naxalism. Addressing concerns regarding infiltration and terrorism, Shah highlighted the government's proactive approach under Modi's leadership, citing surgical strikes and airstrikes as examples. He outlined a range of developmental initiatives under Modi's governance, including provisions for food grains, sanitation, housing and healthcare, particularly in UP.

Shah lauds Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Shah credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for improvements in law and order situation and the implementation of significant infrastructure projects. Shah cautioned against the resurgence of Congress and SP, alleging divisive agendas, and urged people to vote for BJP candidates to ensure inclusive development under Modi's leadership. Spotlighting Narendra Modi’s initiatives benefiting sugarcane farmers, Shah appealed for continued support to secure a third term for the PM. The event saw the presence of several BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Moradabad candidate Thakur Sarvesh Singh, Sambhal candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Ramesh Bidhuri among others