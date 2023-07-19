Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Two INDIAs To Vie For One Bharat

Opposition leaders | Twitter

PM Modi had perfected the art of coining catch phrases and giving acronyms, many of which were shrugged off by his detractors as ‘jumlas’. On Tuesday, it was the turn of the Opposition to take a leaf out of Modi’s book and turn the tables on the BJP by christening itself I.N.D.I.A. – the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – which will take on the BJP-led NDA in the May 2024 general elections.

Two 'Indias'

In short, 2024 will witness two ‘Indias,’ vying with each other in one Bharat. The name was decided on the second day of the opposition meet that concluded on Tuesday with most party leaders patting their backs for having found a new label for an ‘old wine’ – a heady mix of 26 Opposition parties. A far cry from the easygoing ‘Third Front’ and ‘United Progressive alliance’ tag, the expanded form of the new acronym is a brain-teaser and most leaders – from Rahul Gandhi to Mallikarjun Kharge -- had to jot it down on a chit before reading it out. “When we met, we deliberated on what we are fighting for. We realised the fight is all about protecting the idea called India, to protect democracy and the Constitution. That can be done only by INDIA. The Opposition's fight is against the BJP's ideology. This is a fight for the voice of the nation," said Rahul Gandhi, clearly pleased as a punch at his smart acronym.

Common action plan

He further said that they will come up with a common action plan. There were other reasons for the Opposition to feel pleased with itself. Until now, the BJP had bestowed upon itself proprietary rights to the word ‘nationalist.’ "But NDA and BJP, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A.?" Mamata Banerjee demanded at a press conference after the Opposition conclave ended. Other opposition leaders, too, went gaga over the new acronym with former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray citing the tagline of a Bollywood blockbuster. “Hum hain na,” he said, alluding to the move to protect the nation from the autocratic rule of the BJP.

Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to announce the name

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to announce the name, saying that the Lok Sabha 2024 contest will be between "Team INDIA and Team NDA". The acronym INDIA comes with a tagline – ‘United We Stand’. Rhetoric and hyperbole apart, the acronym had many loose ends. The formulation still has no prime ministerial face. Not just that, it does not even have a coordination committee head. But political observers expect the jigsaw to fall in place in due course. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge brushed aside these questions at the press conference when he said “that is not important. Our aim is to protect India and the first step has been taken.”

Next meeting in Mumbai

The questions are likely to be addressed at the next meeting of INDIA in Mumbai for which a 11- member coordination committee will be set up. The Mumbai meet will decide on the names of 11 panel members and its leader. Sources say that the mantle would fall on Sonia Gandhi. The date of the Opposition meeting in Mumbai will be announced soon. For campaign management, a secretariat will also be set up in Delhi. Sources said a crucial decision has been taken in principle – that no party in the alliance would fight one another.

Not naming the prime ministerial face will not be a drawback

A party that has strength in a given state will have to fight only the BJP or the NDA alliance. A natural corollary of this is that Bengal will be left to the TMC and Tamil Nadu to the DMK. The sources also added that the formulation is confident that not naming the prime ministerial face will not be a drawback. As was the case in 2004, voters want a change, never mind the leader. INDIA has also decided to focus more on the south and not allow the BJP to split the votes. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the change that began in his state would sweep across India. He promised the group that the BJP will not “get a single seat in Karnataka.” But INDIA has no plans about how the group would tackle the 218 seats in the Hindi belt where the BJP bagged 119 in the 2019 election. No regional party is strong in this belt like the TMC in Bengal. It would be interesting to see how the arithmetic of the alliance unravels.

Opposition leaders issued a joint statement

Misgivings apart, after the conclusion of the meeting, opposition leaders issued a joint statement wherein they pledged to "present to the nation an alternative political, social and economic agenda." "India’s 26 progressive parties express their steadfast resolve to safeguard the idea of India as enshrined in the Constitution," the non-BJP formulation said. In the joint statement, the Opposition slammed the ruling BJP on several fronts, ranging from the Manipur crisis to the "misuse" of central agencies.

Congress not interest in PM's post

Earlier, the Congress made a crucial statement that the party is not interested in the PM’s post. Kharge told the 25 other parties that his party was neither interested in power, nor the post of prime minister. Besides Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee and RJD chief Lalu Prasad took part in the meeting. Sharad Pawar, who skipped the Day 1 dinner, is also part of the big meeting. INDIA's call echoed in Delhi; surely, the BJP seems to be a bit rattled.