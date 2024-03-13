Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Kalaben Delkar to Contest on BJP Ticket From Dadra and Nagar Haveli |

In a surprising turn of events, Kalaben Delkar, Member of Parliament from Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), has announced her candidacy on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, dealing a significant blow to her former party, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Delkar, who made history as the first Shiv Sena (UBT) MP outside Maharashtra, has emerged as a key figure in the political landscape of DNH. Her decision to contest on the BJP ticket comes after her victory in the 2021 by-poll from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, secured as a member of the Shiv Sena following the demise of her husband, Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar.

Recent developments indicate a growing alignment between Delkar and the BJP leadership. Over the past few months, she has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi multiple times in New Delhi, accompanied by her son. Sources within the BJP revealed that negotiations between Delkar and the party's top leadership have been ongoing for the past six months, culminating in her decision to join the BJP ranks.

Delkar's decision to switch parties has sent shockwaves through the Shiv Sena (UBT), highlighting underlying tensions within the political landscape of DNH. Sources suggest that her discord with the administrator of DNH, Daman, and Diu, Praful Patel, may have played a role in her defection to the BJP.

Significantly, Delkar's entry into the BJP fold was underscored during a recent visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to DNH. Delkar was invited onstage and felicitated by Shah, signaling her formal entry into the BJP ranks. Leading up to Shah's visit, Delkar voiced concerns about the lack of cooperation from the administration regarding various welfare demands for her constituency.

Delkar's political journey has been marked by significant events, including her entry into the Shiv Sena (UBT) following her husband's controversial suicide in a Mumbai hotel. However, her decision to switch allegiances to the BJP reflects a strategic move aimed at furthering her political aspirations and addressing the needs of her constituency.

As the political landscape in DNH undergoes a significant transformation, Delkar's candidacy on the BJP ticket adds a new dimension to the electoral dynamics. With the BJP leadership throwing its weight behind Delkar, the upcoming elections in DNH are poised to be fiercely contested, with implications extending beyond the constituency's boundaries.