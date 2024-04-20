Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Criticizes Opposition Alliance In Amroha Rally

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally held in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, took aim at the alliance between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, referring to them as the "film starring two princes" that has been rejected by the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing the Opposition of attacking "our faith" and carrying the basket of "nepotism, corruption, and appeasement," PM Modi asserted, "Once again the shooting of a film starring two princes is going on in UP, which has already been rejected."

Earlier this week, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi had jointly claimed that the BJP would win just 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections during a press conference.

PM Modi also criticized the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for rejecting the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Temple in January, stating, "When Ram temple was built in Ayodhya, both SP and Congress parties rejected the invitation for Pran Pratishtha."

He further criticized the politics of appeasement, attributing it to previous instances of unrest in Western UP, while extolling the strides made under the BJP government's tenure in the state.

Attacks Cong Govt

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on previous administrations, accusing them of betraying the trust of SC, ST, and OBC communities in the guise of social justice. Speaking in support of BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, Modi pledged to realize the aspirations of social reformers Jyotiba Phule, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Criticizing the opposition INDIA alliance, Modi accused them of perpetuating backwardness in villages. Standing alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi underscored the imperative of voting for progress and development."

PM hails Shami

Highlighting the sporting achievements of Amroha native Mohammed Shami, Modi praised the athlete's contributions to cricket and commended the state government's efforts in promoting sports by constructing a stadium for youth development.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh's historical struggles with lawlessness and communal strife, Modi commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in restoring order and fostering development. He hailed the region's cultural heritage, symbolized by the rhythmic beats of the dholak, and lauded the government's initiative to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the instrument.

The Amroha Lok Sabha constituency is slated for polling in the second phase on April 26, with Modi's rallying cry resonating across the region as the electoral fervor intensifies.