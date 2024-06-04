Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Not As Many Seats As Expected' Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari Despite Leading In All 7 Constituencies

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | File Photo

Mumbai: As per the most recent updates provided by the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are currently in the lead in all seven seats within the Delhi constituency.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari has established a lead in the North East Delhi seat, crossing his closest competitor by over one lakh votes. This particular race has gained attention due to the presence of Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar, who is challenging Tiwari for the seat.

In a recent statement, Tiwari conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, stating "I thank PM Modi, our leadership and the people of our area. In the counting of votes, we are leading in all the seven seats of Delhi... Our government is being formed in the country too. Of course, we did not get as many seats as we thought but we are hopeful that this tally will go beyond 300. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister and we NDA people will serve the country."

The latest vote share trends indicate that BJP holds a leading position with 54% of the votes, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 26% and the Congress party trailing behind with 17%.

The outcome of this election, which will be officially announced this evening, holds great importance. The primary contenders in this electoral battle are Manoj Tiwari, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, who previously held the same seat twice, and Kanhaiya Kumar, a former student leader representing the Indian National Congress.