Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Inflation, Unemployment At Peak Under BJP Rule, Says Priyanka Gandhi During Roadshow In Haryana’s Sirsa

Chandigarh: All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned for the party candidate Kumari Selja in Haryana’s Sirsa on Thursday, the last day of the election campaign, held that the inflation and unemployment were at their peak under BJP rule and that the public was ready for change.

Priyanka Gandhi who was welcomed with drum-beating and showers of flowers, conducted a roadshow in support of Kumari Selja in Sirsa, said the BJP was conducting politics contrary to the expectations of the public. Stating that there was a Congress wave in Haryana, she said that Kumari Selja’s victory could become the biggest victory in north India.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi says, "There is a wave against the BJP in Haryana...People are tired of their (BJP) politics...There is too much unemployment, inflation is at its peak...Change will come."

The roadshow which moved through the main areas of the city for about two hours amid responsive gatherings, despite the intense heat, had to be concluded short of the planned destination due to heatwave warnings and concerns for public health. Such was the slow moving gathering that she and Kumari Selja had to themselves take the mic and urge the people to move forward.

Cultural performances in traditional Haryanvi attire along the roadside were also held by troupes of Haryanvi artistes, dressed in full traditional Haryanvi costumes on the tunes of Haryanvi songs. It was her first road-show in the state.

Flanked by Kumari Selja and another senior leader Kiran Chaudhry and accompanied by a large number of state leaders, she also brought back memories of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra during her address on the occasion. During the roadshow, Kumari Selja urged the people of the Lok Sabha constituency to come out and vote in her favor despite the heat.