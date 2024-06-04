Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Celebrations Outside Congress HQ As Congress Leads On 95 Seats, INDIA Bloc Crosses 200, Netizens Mock

Mumbai: Celebrations erupted outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi today as official Election Commission of India (ECI) trends indicated significant gains for the Congress party and the INDIA bloc in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

According to the latest updates from the ECI, the Congress is currently leading on a remarkable 95 seats, nearly doubling its performance from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, a coalition of regional parties, has surpassed the milestone of 200 seats, defying earlier exit poll predictions.

#WATCH | Celebrations outside Congress headquarters in Delhi.



As per official ECI trends, Congress is leading on 95 seats and INDIA bloc has crossed 200. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/G59p5IbdX2 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is maintaining a lead in about 300 seats, the unexpected surge of the INDIA bloc, with a lead crossing 227 seats, has caught many by surprise.

However, amid the celebration, social media platforms witnessed a wave of criticism from netizens regarding the celebratory mood of the INDIA alliance.

"INDI alliance is in joy seeing BJP is not getting #400Paar but they are not able to understand that they are not forming the government," commented one user.

Another user questioned the significance of the joy by stating, "Celebration for leading in 95 seats out 543 ??"

"Kis baat ki khushi?? U are at just 95/543..," commented the third user.

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 8 am. All eyes are on whether the exit poll predictions will hold ground and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes back to power with a historic third straight term.