Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning For Three LS Seats End In Chattisgrah

Raipur (Chattisgarh): Campaigning for Mahasamund, Kanker and Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh under the second phase Lok Sabha elections-2024 ended at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally at Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders also campaigned for the Congress candidates.

76 polling personnel have been sent to nine polling stations of Kanker Lok Sabha seat while 12 polling personnel have been sent to two polling stations of Gariaband district under Mahasamund Lok Sabha seat by chopper on Wednesday.

Both-the BJP and the Congress are toiling hard to woo voters in the Lok Sabha elections in three Lok Sabha seats of the state.

A total of 41 are in the fray for three Lok Sabha seats under the second phase of Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh which will go to polls on April 26.

There are 9 candidates in the fray for Kanker Lok Sabha seat and 17 candidates left for Mahasamund Lok Sabha seat. There are 38 male candidates and 3 female candidates contesting in the second phase.

15 candidates namely – Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Devlal Sinha, Indian National Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel, BJP candidate Santosh Pandey, Shakti Sena party candidate Narad Prasad Nishad, Bharatiya Shakti Chetna Party Ramesh Rajput, Nyay Dharm Sabha candidate Ramphal Patil, Hamar Raj Party candidate Lalita Kanwar, Rashtriya Jansabha Party candidate Lakhan Singh, independent candidates Ajay Pali, Trivedi Padoti, Basant Kumar Meshram, Bhuwan Sahu, Vishesh Dhamgaye, A H Siddiqui and Sukhdev Sinha are in the fray for Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

17 candidates - namely Indian National Congress candidate Tamradhwaj Sahu, BJP candidate Roopkumari Choudhary, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Basant Sinha, independent candidates Sukhnandan Deshkar, Champalal Guruji, Santosh Darchand Banjare, Mukesh Kumar Agrawal, Nitesh Kumar Ratre, Ganesh Ram Dhruw, Farid Quereshi, Mahesh Swarna, Professor Suresh Sahu, Narad Prasad Nishad, Dr Virendra Choudhary, Ishwar Markandey, Kalia Prasad Seth and Rekhram Baghel are left in the fray in Mahasamund Lok Sabha seat.

Nine candidates - namely Indian National Congress candidate Biresh Thakur, BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag, Tilakram Markam, Jeevanlal Matlam, Thakesh Mahla, Bhojram Mandavi, Vinod Kumar Nagvanshi, Sukchand Netam and Sonsingh are in the fray in Kanker Lok Sabha seat.

Polling will be held on April 26. There are 6,567 polling stations including 2 auxiliary polling stations in the state.